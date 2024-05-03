First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 2,475 Shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SK Telecom by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of SK Telecom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SK Telecom by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SK Telecom by 1.5% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 84,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter.

SK Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SKM traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.80. 16,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,776. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SKM shares. StockNews.com raised SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Nomura reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of SK Telecom in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

