First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,734,000 after acquiring an additional 130,520 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 150,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 96,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 17,230 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FV opened at $54.81 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $57.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

