First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Sets New 1-Year High at $102.75

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $102.75 and last traded at $102.36, with a volume of 6427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.38.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.60 and a 200 day moving average of $93.12.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Water ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

