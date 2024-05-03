Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,496,879 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,246,573 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $132,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 103,397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.60. 6,869,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,949,766. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the mining company to buy up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Arlene M. Yocum bought 2,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 94,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,637.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Arlene M. Yocum purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,637.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,640 and have sold 221,066 shares valued at $4,464,688. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

