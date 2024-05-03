Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $124.90 Million Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 816,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 219,049 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $124,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,728,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,472,000 after buying an additional 27,695 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,182,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,817,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,074,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,068,000 after buying an additional 571,917 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 14,819.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 615,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,121,000 after acquiring an additional 611,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 608,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation stock traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.82. 636,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 81.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.42. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.17 and a 52 week high of $204.39.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total value of $7,019,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,324,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total value of $7,019,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at $41,324,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $477,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,773.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,170 shares of company stock worth $8,266,955. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ONTO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.60.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

