Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $186.76 Million Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,847,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,303,384 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of ASE Technology worth $186,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,456,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,151,000 after buying an additional 1,612,295 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 16.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,549,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,238,000 after buying an additional 927,795 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,311,000 after acquiring an additional 801,771 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in ASE Technology by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,754,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,197,000 after purchasing an additional 694,048 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 830,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 616,250 shares during the period. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE:ASX traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.53. 5,322,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,132,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $11.68.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

