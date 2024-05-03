Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $196.92 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 833,075 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Norfolk Southern worth $196,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.32.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.55. 1,072,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,604. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.16 and a 200-day moving average of $233.40. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $263.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

