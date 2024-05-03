Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $244.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,127,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,595 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.12% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $244,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,777. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.15. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1739 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

