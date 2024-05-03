Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $257.86 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $257,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $124.57 on Friday, hitting $1,630.56. 1,346,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00. The company has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a PE ratio of 83.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,499.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1,534.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. Citigroup lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,790.36.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

