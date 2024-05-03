Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $351.51 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 726,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79,375 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $351,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 81 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

VGT stock traded up $13.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $509.46. 438,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,565. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $514.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $374.85 and a 12 month high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

