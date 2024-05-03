Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $480.10 Million Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,916,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,984 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.94% of PACCAR worth $480,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in PACCAR by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,116,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in PACCAR by 6.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,540,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,079,000 after acquiring an additional 316,001 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 9.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,645,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,921,000 after buying an additional 328,347 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,913,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,692,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,878,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,690,000 after buying an additional 52,041 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $1.67 on Friday, reaching $104.79. 3,898,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,959. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $68.40 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.39. The company has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $3,479,105.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,984,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PCAR

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.