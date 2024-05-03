Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Parker-Hannifin worth $177,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $602.00 to $611.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.94.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance
PH traded up $5.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $536.18. The company had a trading volume of 970,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.14 and a 1 year high of $570.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $544.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.66. The company has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.
About Parker-Hannifin
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
