Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,442,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,791 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $145,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,827,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,307 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 50.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,803,000 after buying an additional 686,847 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1,936.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 387,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,158,000 after buying an additional 368,778 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 6,599.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 147,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 447,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,591,000 after acquiring an additional 146,327 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock.

Novartis Stock Down 0.1 %

NVS stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $97.25. 1,045,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,969. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.96. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $108.78. The stock has a market cap of $198.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $3.7772 dividend. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

