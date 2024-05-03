Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,133,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 180,575 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $543,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on EW shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. OTR Global raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.71.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.25. 2,327,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,772,540. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.13 and a 200 day moving average of $79.23. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The company has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,038.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $2,543,764.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,801.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,038.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,749 shares of company stock valued at $20,920,934 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

