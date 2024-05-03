Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,560,086 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.3% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Adobe worth $2,720,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in Adobe by 17,006.8% during the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,102,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,978 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $875,592,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 25.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,263,347,000 after buying an additional 889,607 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,561,859 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,092,000 after buying an additional 498,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $152,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293 shares of company stock valued at $137,656. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ADBE traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $472.74. The stock had a trading volume of 812,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,254. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $331.89 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $211.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $510.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $562.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
