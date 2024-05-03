Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,560,086 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.3% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Adobe worth $2,720,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in Adobe by 17,006.8% during the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,102,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,978 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $875,592,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 25.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,263,347,000 after buying an additional 889,607 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,561,859 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,092,000 after buying an additional 498,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $152,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293 shares of company stock valued at $137,656. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies cut their target price on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $472.74. The stock had a trading volume of 812,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,254. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $331.89 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $211.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $510.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $562.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.