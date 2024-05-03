Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 37,298 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,771,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37,298 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $390,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 356,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,299,000 after buying an additional 17,356 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 57,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.99. The company had a trading volume of 22,757,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,843,182. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.70 and a 12-month high of $176.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $3,291,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,377,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,832,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,129 shares of company stock valued at $40,382,765 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

