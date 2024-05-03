Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 53,781 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,109,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,781 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 5.24% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $193,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 110,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 211.5% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 824,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,030,000 after purchasing an additional 559,773 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,645,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 90.6% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 144,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 68,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFI stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $45.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,322. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.97. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.95 and a 1 year high of $47.17.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

