Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 92,098 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,215,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,098 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.85% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $152,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 39,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $905,000.

Shares of EZU stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622,555 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average of $47.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

