Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Lowered to $81.00 at UBS Group

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FIVN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.88.

Shares of FIVN traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.88. 3,913,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,554. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -51.22 and a beta of 0.85. Five9 has a 52 week low of $51.01 and a 52 week high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $239.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.64 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.51%. On average, analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $420,435.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 51,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 352,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,692,000 after buying an additional 27,329 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

