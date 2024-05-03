Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.420-0.440 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $244.0 million-$245.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $248.0 million. Five9 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.150-2.190 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.47.

FIVN stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. Five9 has a 1-year low of $51.01 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $239.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $420,435.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

