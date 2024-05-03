FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.53

Shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.53 and last traded at $24.36, with a volume of 9632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.23.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average of $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 15,915 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 13.5% during the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. bought a new stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

