Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Flexsteel Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Up 4.1 %

FLXS opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. Flexsteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average is $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $100.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.09 million. Research analysts expect that Flexsteel Industries will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLXS. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

