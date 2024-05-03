Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.750-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FND traded up $3.24 on Friday, hitting $116.00. The company had a trading volume of 676,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,593. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FND. Guggenheim raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Floor & Decor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a hold rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $702,978.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $702,978.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $813,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,667.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,867 shares of company stock worth $11,016,089. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

