Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s previous close.

FND has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.71.

Shares of FND stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.10. 1,383,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,180. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $636,375.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $1,602,640.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 170,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,061,648.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $636,375.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,233.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,016,089. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 59,133.5% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,795 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,908,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,518,000 after acquiring an additional 627,256 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,816,000 after acquiring an additional 531,891 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 435.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,163,000 after acquiring an additional 531,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3,355.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,598,000 after acquiring an additional 431,718 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

