Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $110.00. The stock had previously closed at $112.76, but opened at $109.87. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Floor & Decor shares last traded at $115.47, with a volume of 637,688 shares changing hands.

FND has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.95.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Floor & Decor

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

In other news, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $813,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,667.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Floor & Decor news, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $813,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,667.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $636,375.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,233.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,016,089. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $4,161,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,767,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $5,614,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth about $1,284,000.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.92.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.