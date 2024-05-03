Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 262,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 162,395 shares.The stock last traded at $197.43 and had previously closed at $191.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Flutter Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17,142.50.

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

See Also

