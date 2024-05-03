Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.45 and last traded at $12.47. 13,446,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 53,887,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

