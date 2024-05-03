Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Barclays

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.42% from the stock’s current price.

FTNT has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank downgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Shares of FTNT traded down $5.40 on Friday, reaching $59.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,080,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,797,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.90. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,480 shares of company stock worth $8,021,556. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 26.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 321,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,865,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 134,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

