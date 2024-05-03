Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 197,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after acquiring an additional 15,592 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,266,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,971,000 after buying an additional 81,694 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 46,743 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $71.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,807,415. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.78 and its 200 day moving average is $71.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

