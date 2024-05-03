Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FOXF. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fox Factory

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of FOXF stock traded up $3.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.88. 821,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,312. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day moving average is $60.13. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $37.98 and a 1 year high of $117.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Fox Factory had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $333.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 11.1% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.