Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.487 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
Shares of FNV stock traded up C$1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$167.04. The company had a trading volume of 67,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,279. The firm has a market cap of C$32.10 billion, a PE ratio of -49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$158.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$156.53. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$139.19 and a one year high of C$217.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 41.21.
Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$412.95 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 4.2780116 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,749 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.29, for a total value of C$1,722,952.91. In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total transaction of C$51,707.70. Also, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.29, for a total value of C$1,722,952.91. Insiders sold a total of 16,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
