Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.487 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV stock traded up C$1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$167.04. The company had a trading volume of 67,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,279. The firm has a market cap of C$32.10 billion, a PE ratio of -49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$158.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$156.53. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$139.19 and a one year high of C$217.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 41.21.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$412.95 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 4.2780116 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$182.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$172.50 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$188.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franco-Nevada

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,749 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.29, for a total value of C$1,722,952.91. In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total transaction of C$51,707.70. Also, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.29, for a total value of C$1,722,952.91. Insiders sold a total of 16,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

