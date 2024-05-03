Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx ($1.05) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.06). The company issued revenue guidance of approx $280 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $285.99 million. Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -1.050–1.050 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 355,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,261. The firm has a market cap of $642.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.00. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $44.09.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.61. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

