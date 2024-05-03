Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -1.050–1.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $280.0 million-$280.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $279.4 million. Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY24 guidance to approx ($1.05) EPS.

Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

NASDAQ FLGT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.43. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $44.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.00.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.61. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 58.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Our Latest Report on Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.