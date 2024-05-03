FY2024 Earnings Estimate for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Issued By Zacks Research

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for State Street in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $7.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.64. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $7.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for State Street’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

STT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

State Street Trading Up 0.6 %

STT opened at $73.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.24 and its 200-day moving average is $72.98. State Street has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. State Street’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of State Street

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

