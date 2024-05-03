FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Western Copper and Gold Co. Issued By Cormark (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Free Report) (TSE:WRN) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Western Copper and Gold stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.86 million, a P/E ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.94. Western Copper and Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRN. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $843,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 379.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 41,753 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 642,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

