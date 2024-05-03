FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Western Copper and Gold Co. Issued By Cormark (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Free Report) (TSE:WRN) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year.
Western Copper and Gold Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Western Copper and Gold stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.86 million, a P/E ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.94. Western Copper and Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80.
Western Copper and Gold Company Profile
Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.
