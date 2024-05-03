FY2024 EPS Estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Lowered by Desjardins (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now forecasts that the company will earn $2.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.24. Desjardins also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported C($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($4.19). The firm had revenue of C$150.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

