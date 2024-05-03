FY2025 EPS Estimates for Canadian Solar Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Solar in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the solar energy provider will earn $3.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.63. The consensus estimate for Canadian Solar’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CSIQ. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.77. The company had a trading volume of 575,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $45.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Solar

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 137.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,761,422 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $92,569,000 after buying an additional 2,180,240 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,952,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $103,661,000 after acquiring an additional 843,100 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,575,683 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,330,000 after acquiring an additional 213,959 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 404,759 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 205,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 67.7% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 262,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

Featured Articles

