FY2025 EPS Estimates for Capital Power Co. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Capital Power in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.64. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share.

CPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$44.45.

Capital Power Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CPX traded up C$0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching C$36.08. The stock had a trading volume of 110,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,613. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.08, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$33.90 and a 52 week high of C$46.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.29.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$984.00 million during the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total transaction of C$204,296.98. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Capital Power’s payout ratio is 40.73%.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

