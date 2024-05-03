FY2025 EPS Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.
Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$429.00 million. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 15.91%.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SES
Secure Energy Services Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of TSE SES traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.81. The stock has a market cap of C$3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$5.87 and a 12 month high of C$11.92.
Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total value of C$90,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. Also, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 65,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total transaction of C$755,300.00. Insiders sold a total of 816,914 shares of company stock worth $9,285,153 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
About Secure Energy Services
Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Secure Energy Services
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.