FY2025 EPS Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$429.00 million. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 15.91%.

SES has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SES

Secure Energy Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE SES traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.81. The stock has a market cap of C$3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$5.87 and a 12 month high of C$11.92.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total value of C$90,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. Also, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 65,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total transaction of C$755,300.00. Insiders sold a total of 816,914 shares of company stock worth $9,285,153 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Secure Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.