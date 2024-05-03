G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 167.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 574,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.87. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $234.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.50% and a negative net margin of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $132,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,113.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 35,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 68.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 204,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 82,879 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.