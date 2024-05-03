G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.50% and a negative net margin of 36.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS.

G1 Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.49. 574,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,108. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $132,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,113.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTHX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

