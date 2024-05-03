Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) Price Target Increased to $4.30 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $2.20 to $4.30 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Galiano Gold from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Galiano Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN GAU opened at $1.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.61. Galiano Gold has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $426.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Galiano Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galiano Gold

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Galiano Gold by 1.9% during the first quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 36,225,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after buying an additional 662,500 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Galiano Gold by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 17,089,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,063,000 after buying an additional 4,817,585 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Galiano Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $1,500,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Galiano Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

