General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Argus

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) had its target price increased by Argus from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $297.06.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $287.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.05. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $296.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,284,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in General Dynamics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,615,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,276 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 10,763.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 923,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,829,000 after purchasing an additional 915,091 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3,645.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 558,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,048,000 after acquiring an additional 543,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

