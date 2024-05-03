Genmab A/S’s (GMAB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

GMAB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.50.

GMAB traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.72. 718,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.92.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $675.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 93.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,396,000 after acquiring an additional 457,772 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,717,000 after purchasing an additional 254,042 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,939,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,999,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth $5,912,000. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

