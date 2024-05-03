Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GNTX. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.83.

Gentex Stock Performance

GNTX opened at $34.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average of $33.16. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.38 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $618,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 129,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 59,407 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Gentex by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 184,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after buying an additional 94,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 123,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 70,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

