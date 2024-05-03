Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Announces Earnings Results

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNWGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

GNW stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18. Genworth Financial has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Earnings History for Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW)

