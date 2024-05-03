Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gevo from $1.36 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Gevo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GEVO

Gevo Stock Performance

GEVO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,248,742. Gevo has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. The company has a market cap of $162.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.88.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 384.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gevo will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gevo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Gevo by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 32,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 4.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 441,136 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 17,043 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Gevo by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,134 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 28,323 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gevo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 760,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 35,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gevo in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.