Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Gibson Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion.

Gibson Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Gibson Energy Company Profile

GBNXF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.22. The company had a trading volume of 35,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,242. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.12.

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.