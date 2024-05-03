Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the textile maker on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Gildan Activewear has increased its dividend by an average of 69.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Gildan Activewear has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gildan Activewear to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Shares of NYSE:GIL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.97. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. CIBC raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.95.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

