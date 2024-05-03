Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.277 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.
Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded down C$0.35 on Friday, hitting C$45.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,134. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.06. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$36.42 and a 52-week high of C$52.80.
Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.03. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 4.0089213 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.
